Self-driving robots booting up to deliver FedEx packages in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- A tech company with self-driving robots deployed across Houston delivering pizza, groceries, and more has yet again launched a new pilot program - this time focused on parcel delivery.

Nuro and FedEx announced a new partnership to deploy Nuro's technology for last-mile delivery at a large scale with FedEx.

"FedEx was built on innovation, and it continues to be an integral part of our culture and business strategy," says Rebecca Yeung, vice president of advanced technology and innovation at FedEx, in a news release. "We are excited to collaborate with an industry leader like Nuro as we continue to explore the use of autonomous technologies within our operations."

