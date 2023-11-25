HPD responds to fight inside NRG Stadium during high school football playoff game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several Houston police officers responded to a reported off-field fight at NRG Stadium on Friday evening in the midst of a high school football game, according to officials.

HPD was on the scene at the stadium after Round 3 of a high school football playoff game between Atascocita High School and Houston Lamar that was nearing the end of regulation play.

A post sent out by Atascocita HS on platform X, formerly known as Twitter, stated the game began at 6 p.m.

According to officials, the fight was between a group of juveniles, to which police responded.

Officials said once police arrived, the surrounding crowd dispersed, and no arrests were made.

There were also no injuries reported.