Northwest Transit Center undergoing major renovation

Construction is beginning Monday, June 17 on a major renovation at METRO's Northwest Transit Center near US-290 and the Katy Freeway. The first big change you'll notice is that there is no more parking access inside the transit center.You can use a parking lot on the north side of Old Katy Road. During peak morning and evening hours, take advantage of a free shuttle, which will take you to the transit platform. There is also a marked route for walking across.It's important to note that bus service won't change, but there are other changes in the works. Monday, July 1, HOV and HOT lane access to and from the Northwest Transit Center will close, and that traffic detoured.This is all preparing for a connection to the new Uptown Bus Rapid Transit project. METRO says you'll eventually see more bus bays, shelter canopies and parking, and it's set for completion in December 2020.