Man shot and killed by ex's son during domestic dispute in NW Harris Co., officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute was shot and killed by his ex-girlfriend's son on Monday morning, officials said.

Harris County Pct. 1 deputies responded to the 12600 block of Pelican Bay Drive around 6:20 a.m. Monday in response to shots fired, Constable Alan Rosen said.

Deputies learned that a physical altercation stemming from domestic violence had broken out between a man and his ex-girlfriend, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The woman's relatives reportedly saw the altercation, and her 27-year-old son shot at the man.

The ex-boyfriend was wounded and fled the scene on foot, Gonzalez said.

Deputies found him nearby in the 12600 block of Wild Strawberry Road after a resident called police and reported a man with a possible gun shot wound to the leg was knocking at their back door.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation into exactly what led up to the deadly shooting is ongoing.

