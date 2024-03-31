2 ejected, in critical condition after car crashes into utility poles in NW Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men are in critical condition at the hospital after being ejected in a single-car crash in the 6400 block of North Eldridge Parkway.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a car veered off the road around 6:30 a.m. and crashed into two utility poles, breaking one of them. CenterPoint Energy arrived a couple hours after to replace the pole, which caused a small outage for people living nearby.

"It's pretty rare to see a utility pole that size actually snap from a vehicle impact," Deputy Jason Hildebrandt said.

The two male occupants inside were said to be ejected from the car as investigators believe they were not wearing their seatbelts.

Just feet away, firefighters from the CyFair Volunteer Fire Department heard the crash and called Precinct 5 before providing medical aid to the victims. Both men were taken to the hospital via Life Flight with a fighting chance at survival. One was rushed into emergency surgery.

"Generally, the faster that first responders can get to the scene, the better chances that anybody in a crash has of not sustaining death in the crash," Hildebrandt said.

At this time, deputies haven't determined if drugs or alcohol were involved. But they said speed appeared to be a factor.

