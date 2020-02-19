Daily meet-up at Shipley Do-Nuts bringing NE Houston community closer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's a Shipley Do-Nuts on the corner of Tidwell and Homestead in northeast Houston.On the surface, it seems like a normal donut shop. There's bear claws, glazed donuts, kolaches and more.However, if you walk past the sugary treats and go to the room in the back, you'll find a group of men who make this shop special.These men are all retirees, and they hang out at this location every morning. They talk about politics, sports, religion and more.They're also an asset to the community because they regularly welcome younger individuals into the shop for life advice that could serve them well down the road.