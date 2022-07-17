4 killed when 2 small airplanes collide mid-air at North Las Vegas Airport

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

2 planes collide at airport near Las Vegas, killing 4 people

NORTH LAS VEGAS -- Four people were killed when two small airplanes collided in mid-air at an airport near Las Vegas, officials say.

The collision happened around noon Sunday at the North Las Vegas Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a single-engine Piper PA-46 and a single-engine Cessna 172 collided in the traffic pattern around noon Sunday.

FAA officials say the Piper PA-46 was preparing to land when it collided with the Cessna 172. The Piper crashed into in a field east of Runway 30-Right and the Cessna fell into a water retention pond. Authorities say two people were in each plane.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department confirmed four fatalities at the scene.


North Las Vegas Airport is a public-use facility about three miles north of downtown Las Vegas. It is used primarily by smaller aircraft for general aviation and scenic tours.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nevadalas vegasntsbaviationfaaaccidentplane crashairplane
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Uvalde report: 'Shortcomings and failures' before, during attack
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married in Vegas
Couple in their late 70s die together in murder-suicide in SW Houston
Calling all food lovers! Houston Restaurant Weeks reveals eateries
610 W. Loop NB reopens after undergoing construction over the weekend
3 teens among 4 shot, killed at apt. complex in NW Harris Co.
Near record breaking heat through the work week
Show More
Suspect in ATM attempted robbery fatally shot by man in west Houston
Humble man drowns in Lake Conroe after jumping boat to swim
Body of missing teenage boy found along San Jacinto River shoreline
35-year-old fisherman missing in South Padre Island
Texans may hear more calls for power conservation next week
More TOP STORIES News