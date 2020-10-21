Barricaded man throws cinder blocks at Harris County deputies during standoff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man held up inside a north Houston home for more than five hours damaged several cars including a Harris County Sheriff's Office cruiser, authorities said.It began around 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Forestburg near Veterans Memorial Drive.Deputies were called to the home after the man was fighting with his parents and had assaulted his mother and took her phone, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.The man in his 30s was barricaded inside the home after his mother escaped, authorities said.Hostage negotiators, critical incident and SWAT teams talked to the man for several hours before tear gas was deployed in the home. The man was hit with a Taser when he finally appeared outside, deputies said.During the hours-long event, the man hurled large rocks and cinder blocks at vehicles, damaging some cars.The man was taken into custody and faced several charges related to the incident, including robbery for allegedly taking his mother's cell phone.The man suffered minor injuries when he was tased and from a dog bite from a canine that was deployed.