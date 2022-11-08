Crews work to recover person from basket of boom lift near power pole at Harris Co. polling location

SkyEye flew over the scene, where the victim could be seen in the basket. Crews said the incident involved a Houston Parks and Recreation Department work truck.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews were working to recover a person in the basket of a boom lift at a polling location in north Houston.

SkyEye flew over the scene at the Melrose Park Community Center at the intersection of Canino Road and W. Hardy Road just before noon on Tuesday.

The Melrose Park Community Center is a Harris County polling location for Election Day.

SkyEye video showed the victim in the basket near what appeared to be a power pole.

Crews at the scene said the incident involved a Houston Parks and Recreation Department work truck. It was unclear exactly what led up to the recovery.

This is a breaking report and ABC13 has a crew at the scene to gather more information. Come back to this post for updates.