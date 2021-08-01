1 injured after overnight shooting at club in N. Harris County, HPD said

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a bar shooting in north Harris County after one man was reportedly shot Sunday morning.

Officers from the Houston Police Department said they're searching for the gunman who opened fire on the victim after an argument.

HPD Lieutenant Emmanuel Pavel said officers were dispatched to a club/bar located in the 1100 block of Berry Road around 2:28 a.m.

Upon arrival, police said they saw the victim who had suffered a gunshot to his leg. Officers were able to apply two tourniquets before he was transported to a nearby hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

The name of the victim was not released, however police said he's a 35-year-old man.

According to investigators, two women were arguing in the club before the shooting. The suspect and the victim both noticed the women's argument, which caused them to also exchange words.

Police said as the men were arguing, the suspected shooter walked to his car and grabbed a gun before confronting the victim. Authorities said the victim was running away from the suspect until he was shot in the leg.

The suspect and the woman, who police say is his wife, then fled in a black SUV.

Security guards at the club said the gunman is a regular at the bar.

Authorities have not said if there will be any charges in this shooting.
