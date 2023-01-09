Major delays on I-45 after more than 9 vehicles, including 18-wheeler, crash near Mount Houston Road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major multivehicle crash along the North Freeway is causing some serious congestion for drivers Monday afternoon.

At 1:20 p.m., Houston TranStar verified a crash involving at least three vehicles, and shortly after, at 1:37 p.m., another crash involving nine vehicles was verified at the same spot.

The chain-reaction crashes were reported at IH-45 North northbound at SH 249 Mount Houston Road, according to Houston TranStar.

The Houston Fire Department said an SUV flipped and a minivan, an 18-wheeler, and an RV were among the chain crash.

First responders told Eyewitness News that at least five people were transported to the hospital.

The severity of the injuries is unknown, but HFD said they saw a note about someone suffering a broken nose.

It is unclear what caused the major wreck, but SkyEye is at the scene learning more details.

