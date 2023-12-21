Houston management company asks for water bill after 6 months of no bill payment

A manager of the community management company reached out to ABC13 and is concerned because they've been paying an estimated amount for the months in which they haven't received a water bill since June.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This may seem unusual, but a community management company reached out to ABC13 because they actually want to receive a bill from the City of Houston.

The Villas at Ashford Point is a gated community in the 3700 block of Dairy Ashford that said it hasn't received a water bill since June.

The community's management company, Community Management Innovations, hopes that changes quickly.

"I know it's funny," Judith Leal, the portfolio manager at Community Management Innovations, said. "A lot of people are going, 'why would you want this bill?'"

Leal said she's concerned because they've been paying an estimated amount for the months in which they haven't received a bill.

They've paid based on the community's typical usage, but Leal fears they could owe the city thousands if they've been short the past few months.

"We're not going to be able to pay it, and they're going to disconnect it," Leal told ABC13.

She said she's tried multiple times to get in touch with the city about the problem, but said she keeps getting redirected to different departments to no avail.

ABC13 reached out to Public Works, who said they're looking into the issue.

You might remember ABC13 covered a story in October involving a man who paid his water bill based on estimates, and wound up with a bill from the city totaling tens of thousands of dollars.

His bill was ultimate lowered to $300.

