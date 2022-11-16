Passenger stopped by airport customs for bringing Giant African Snail back from her trip to Nigeria

ATLANTA, Georgia (KTRK) -- A woman flying into the U.S. from a trip out of the country didn't make it back home with all her souvenirs before getting stopped by airport customs for bringing back prohibited items.

The video above is ABC13 Houston's 24/7 livestream.

On Nov. 8. at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, a "Beagle Brigade" dog working in Customs and Border Protection, displayed suspicions towards one passenger's luggage that arrived from Nigeria.

Upon inspection, a CBP Agriculture Specialist found a live Giant African Snail inside the woman's suitcase.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Giant African Snail can threaten U.S. agricultural resources and pose as a health risk to humans because they can potentially spread meningitis.

The traveler, who is a U.S. citizen, was informed about bringing prohibited items into the country before continuing her journey to Texas, officials said. They add the snail was taken into CBP custody before she continued her travel to Texas..

But that wasn't the only banned item that the passenger brought.

In addition, officials uncovered prohibited goat meat, cow skins, melon seeds, and vegetables in her luggage.

Officials say travelers oftentimes learn during their CBP arrivals inspection that something they brought or collected overseas is prohibited from entering the United States.

RELATED: 15 live African snails found inside woman's luggage at IAH, customs officials say