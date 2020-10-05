children's health

Family files emergency appeal in fight to keep 10-month-old boy alive

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a 10-month-old boy continues to fight to prevent a hospital from taking him off life support.

Baby Nick Torres has been fighting for his life for just over a week after he was found unresponsive in a bathtub. His family said his heart is still beating on its own and is asking for just a little more time to find a hospital that will be able to care for him.

An emergency appeal was filed on Sunday with the Harris County court of appeals.

The baby's doctors said he doesn't have any brain activity and needs to be taken off life support.

The family is asking for 24 more hours for the court of appeals to decide if it will take up the case.

Kevin Acevedo, the attorney of Nick's parents, Mario and Patty Torres, indicated they are willing to take this all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

However, the attorney added an appeal doesn't mean the court will interfere with the hospital's decision to take the child off of life support.

Outside the courthouse on Friday, dozens of people, including members of Nick's family, were protesting to keep him on life support.

"Give Nick time!" Protesters pleaded with signs and voices to give a 10-month-old more time on life support affter a near-drowning.



"We're protesting for more time for the judge so that way they can at least find another hospital they can take the child to," Mark Torres, Nick's uncle, said at the time. "We're hoping for a miracle. We are praying for a miracle."

Inside the courtroom on Friday, one of the doctors that testified before the judge said the baby was declared deceased on Sept. 30, after a brain wave test was conducted, revealing that the infant did not have any brain activity. Other doctors and professional experts testified agreeing to the conclusion based on medical results.

SEE ALSO: Hospital asks Texas Supreme Court to speed up review of Fort Worth baby girl on life support
The hospital argues Baby Tinslee's condition and suffering has only worsened.



In closing arguments, the attorney representing the Texas Children's Hospital said Nick died more than a week ago.

Mario and Patty were present via Zoom for the court proceedings. His mother sent an emotional video pleading to keep her son on life support and for the community to continue to pray.

"Please keep praying for our son. I know he is here," Nick's mom said through tears.

This is heartwrenching. From the hospital, the mother of Nick Torres, a 10-month-old on life support after a near-drowning, asks for prayers in the midst of a judge's decision on w



A spokesperson with Texas Children's Hospital provided the following statement to ABC13 on Friday.

Our hearts are with the entire Torres family as they go through this unimaginable situation. We know losing a child is incredibly difficult for any family. Texas Children's seeks to provide the most compassionate and appropriate care possible to every patient we serve.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help the Torres family with expenses.

