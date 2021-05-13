League City couple in murder-suicide identified as school leaders from Texas City and Spring ISDs

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10625394" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Listen to the police radio calls that came in as authorities tried to speak to the husband in the murder-suicide.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- The couple found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in League City have both been confirmed as administrators at schools in the area.Police said 40-year-old Nicholas Allen appeared to have shot and killed his wife Erica Allen in the 400 block of Westwood Drive late Wednesday night. Erica's body was located two homes down from where they lived.Witnesses told police Nicholas had returned to his family home by the time officers responded to a report of a home invasion. The couple's two children, ages 2 and 7 years old, were inside, prompting a tactical team to be called.Roughly three hours later, at 1:33 a.m. Thursday, the team entered the home and found the Allens' two children unharmed. They were taken to the hospital for an evaluation as a precaution.During a sweep of the home, police found Nicholas' body inside a closet. Investigators believe his death was self-inflicted.Before they found him, they were able to speak with him on the phone, where he stated where he was hiding and that he had two "innocents" in the home.Investigators determined the initial call of a home invasion was not true, and that the incident stemmed from a domestic problem.A records search by ABC13 showed Erica had filed for a temporary restraining order in Galveston County last July against Nicholas. The filing refers to a petition of divorce between the two.In the wake of the incident, Eyewitness News confirmed Erica was the principal of Heights Elementary School in Texas City ISD. Nicholas was also confirmed to be a school administrator, serving as an assistant principal at Wells Middle School in Spring ISD.Texas City ISD issued a statement, honoring Erica, which read in part:Grief counselors are being offered to Heights students.