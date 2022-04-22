Hot Houston summer lagoon spot makes a wave with NFT membership

TEXAS CITY, Texas -- One of the most hyped - and most baffling - tech innovations on the planet is making waves in Texas City.The Lago Mar Crystal Lagoon waterpark says it's now selling season passes based on NFT technology. NFT stands for non-fungible token."At a basic level, an NFT is a digital asset that links ownership to unique physical or digital items, such as works of art, real estate, music, or videos," the Insider website explains. "NFTs can be considered modern-day collectibles. They're bought and sold online, and represent a digital proof of ownership of any given item. NFTs are securely recorded on a blockchain - the same technology behind cryptocurrencies - which ensures the asset is one-of-a-kind."