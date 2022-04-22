nft

Hot Houston summer lagoon spot makes a wave with NFT membership

By John Egan, InnovationMap
Texas City Crystal Lagoon opening amid COVID-19 concerns

TEXAS CITY, Texas -- One of the most hyped - and most baffling - tech innovations on the planet is making waves in Texas City.

The video above is from a previous report.

The Lago Mar Crystal Lagoon waterpark says it's now selling season passes based on NFT technology. NFT stands for non-fungible token.

"At a basic level, an NFT is a digital asset that links ownership to unique physical or digital items, such as works of art, real estate, music, or videos," the Insider website explains. "NFTs can be considered modern-day collectibles. They're bought and sold online, and represent a digital proof of ownership of any given item. NFTs are securely recorded on a blockchain - the same technology behind cryptocurrencies - which ensures the asset is one-of-a-kind."

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

Related topics:
technologytexas citysummer funsummerswimmingnfthouston culturemapculturemap
