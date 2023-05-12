NFL schedule release 2023: Monday Night Football to host Rodgers' Jets debut, Super Bowl rematch

The NFL revealed Monday Night Football's full 2023 slate as part of Schedule Release Day, which has become a major event in the league's annual calendar in recent years.
The 54th season of the American sports institution will kick off on Sept. 11, when the Buffalo Bills visit the New York Jets in quarterback Aaron Rodgers' debut with "Gang Green" after 18 seasons in Green Bay.
MNF will also host a Christmas Day game that airs exclusively on ABC, where the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers face off.
But all eyes may fall on Week 11 when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs square off in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, which Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs won earlier this year.
Ironically, MNF's season concludes on a Saturday when the Detroit Lions visit the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 30.
While we have a good picture of the season ahead, Monday Night Football is now subject to flex scheduling, which allows the league to move more competitive matchups from a week's Sunday afternoon slate to Monday night. This goes into effect Week 12 and onward.
ESPN is the home of almost all of the MNF games on the schedule. However, ABC will once again host matchups exclusive to the network in Weeks 2, 3, 14, and 16, on top of select weeks when games simulcast on both ABC and ESPN.
2023 also marks the sophomore season for play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and color analyst Troy Aikman.
The full 2023 Monday Night Football schedule (all times ET):
Week 1 - Sept. 11:
- Bills at Jets, 8:15 p.m. - ESPN and ABC
Week 2 - Sept. 18:
- Saints at Panthers, 7:15 p.m. - ESPN
- Browns at Steelers, 8:15 p.m. - ABC
Week 3 - Sept. 25:
- Eagles at Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m. - ABC
- Rams at Bengals, 8:15 p.m. - ESPN
Week 4 - Oct. 2:
- Seahawks at Giants, 8:15 p.m. - ESPN
Week 5 - Oct. 9:
- Packers at Raiders, 8:15 p.m. - ESPN
Week 6 - Oct. 16:
- Cowboys at Chargers, 8:15 p.m. - ESPN
Week 7 - Oct. 23:
- 49ers at Vikings, 8:15 p.m. - ESPN
Week 8 - Oct. 30:
- Raiders at Lions, 8:15 p.m. - ESPN
Week 9 - Nov. 6:
- Chargers at Jets, 8:15 p.m. - ESPN
Week 10 - Nov. 13:
- Broncos at Bills, 8:15 p.m. - ESPN
Week 11 - Nov. 20:
- Eagles at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. - ESPN and ABC
Week 12 - Nov. 27:
- Bears at Vikings, 8:15 p.m. - ESPN
Week 13 - Dec. 4:
- Bengals at Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. - ESPN
Week 14 - Dec. 11:
- Titans at Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. - ESPN
- Packers at Giants, 8:15 p.m. - ABC
Week 15 - Dec. 18:
- Chiefs at Patriots, 8:15 p.m. - ESPN
Week 16 - Dec. 25:
- Ravens at 49ers, 8:15 p.m. - ABC
Week 17 - Dec. 30:
- Lions at Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. - ESPN and ABC
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN and this ABC station.