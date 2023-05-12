NFL schedule release 2023: Monday Night Football to host Rodgers' Jets debut, Super Bowl rematch

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas.

ABC will broadcast seven games, including four exclusive to the network.

The NFL revealed Monday Night Football's full 2023 slate as part of Schedule Release Day, which has become a major event in the league's annual calendar in recent years.

The 54th season of the American sports institution will kick off on Sept. 11, when the Buffalo Bills visit the New York Jets in quarterback Aaron Rodgers' debut with "Gang Green" after 18 seasons in Green Bay.

MNF will also host a Christmas Day game that airs exclusively on ABC, where the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers face off.

But all eyes may fall on Week 11 when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs square off in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, which Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs won earlier this year.

Ironically, MNF's season concludes on a Saturday when the Detroit Lions visit the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 30.

While we have a good picture of the season ahead, Monday Night Football is now subject to flex scheduling, which allows the league to move more competitive matchups from a week's Sunday afternoon slate to Monday night. This goes into effect Week 12 and onward.

ESPN is the home of almost all of the MNF games on the schedule. However, ABC will once again host matchups exclusive to the network in Weeks 2, 3, 14, and 16, on top of select weeks when games simulcast on both ABC and ESPN.

2023 also marks the sophomore season for play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and color analyst Troy Aikman.

The full 2023 Monday Night Football schedule (all times ET):

Week 1 - Sept. 11 :

Bills at Jets, 8:15 p.m. - ESPN and ABC

Week 2 - Sept. 18 :

Saints at Panthers, 7:15 p.m. - ESPN

Browns at Steelers, 8:15 p.m. - ABC

Week 3 - Sept. 25 :

Eagles at Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m. - ABC

Rams at Bengals, 8:15 p.m. - ESPN

Week 4 - Oct. 2 :

Seahawks at Giants, 8:15 p.m. - ESPN

Week 5 - Oct. 9 :

Packers at Raiders, 8:15 p.m. - ESPN

Week 6 - Oct. 16 :

Cowboys at Chargers, 8:15 p.m. - ESPN

Week 7 - Oct. 23 :

49ers at Vikings, 8:15 p.m. - ESPN

Week 8 - Oct. 30 :

Raiders at Lions, 8:15 p.m. - ESPN

Week 9 - Nov. 6 :

Chargers at Jets, 8:15 p.m. - ESPN

Week 10 - Nov. 13 :

Broncos at Bills, 8:15 p.m. - ESPN

Week 11 - Nov. 20 :

Eagles at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. - ESPN and ABC

Week 12 - Nov. 27 :

Bears at Vikings, 8:15 p.m. - ESPN

Week 13 - Dec. 4 :

Bengals at Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. - ESPN

Week 14 - Dec. 11 :

Titans at Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. - ESPN

Packers at Giants, 8:15 p.m. - ABC

Week 15 - Dec. 18 :

Chiefs at Patriots, 8:15 p.m. - ESPN

Week 16 - Dec. 25 :

Ravens at 49ers, 8:15 p.m. - ABC

Week 17 - Dec. 30 :

Lions at Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. - ESPN and ABC

