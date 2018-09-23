A newlywed bride is asking for help finding her husband who went missing during their honeymoon.Stephen and Jeffanie Kramar got married in Virginia in early September. Just hours after their reception, the newlyweds jumped on a plane and flew to their honeymoon destination, Hawaii.During their honeymoon, the couple planned to go hike a mountain together.Jeffanie says Stephen went to look over the terrain the morning before the hike and told her that if she didn't hear back from him she should worry. She says that was at 9:30 a.m., by the afternoon, Jeffanie says he told her he was on the way back.Stephen never returned."It's not easy. It's a big mountain. The more people we can get, the more volunteers, the faster we can find him," Jeffanie said.Hawaiian locals who are familiar with the area are helping with the search.Jeffanie said searchers found footprints believed to be Stephen's on Friday.In the meantime, she's clinging on to hope.