Yankees, Nationals kneel before game in tribute to Black Lives Matter

Members of Washington Nationals kneel and hold a piece of black fabric before an opening day baseball game. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals and New York Yankees knelt in unison before the first game of the baseball season as part of an opening day ceremony Thursday night that featured references to the Black Lives Matter movement, the coronavirus pandemic -- including an off-the-mark first pitch by Dr. Anthony Fauci -- and the home team's 2019 championship.

Players from both clubs wore T-shirts saying Black Lives Matter during batting practice, and the letters "BLM" were stenciled into the back of the mound at the center of the diamond.

The Yankees won the rain-shortened game 4-1.

A Black Lives Matter stencil will appear on pitcher's mound across the majors during the opening weekend. Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts and some San Francisco Giants players also kneeled during the national anthem before their game.
