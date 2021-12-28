New Year's Rockin' Eve

Times Square's 'Confetti Master' drops his New Year's secrets

By John Antalek, Joe Castro and Kacia Huynh
EMBED <>More Videos

Times Square's 'Confetti Master' drops his New Year's secrets

TIMES SQUARE -- Trib Heining's official title is "Confetti Master," and the job is exactly what it sounds like. Every New Year's Eve since the early 1990s, Heining has coordinated the massive confetti drop at the stroke of midnight in Times Square.

"The proper way to do the confetti is a very physically violent act," Heining says. "You are basically scooping up confetti and throwing it as hard and as far as you can. And again. And again. And again."

There's a reason Heining says "again" so many times. There's about 3,000 pounds of confetti to unload in less than a minute.

"If you do it properly," Heining says, gripping his elbow, "you'll have what we call confetti arm the next day."

Heining shares his story, and incredible, behind-the-scenes video from his confetti-throwing perch above Times Square. Even with that, he insists there's nothing like being there in person.

"Pictures don't do it justice. When you're here, and they start playing 'Auld Lang Syne,' and Frank Sinatra starts singing 'New York, New York,' it's very emotional," he says. "I get a lump in the throat and a tear in the eye every year."

Don't miss "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022" on Friday, Dec. 31, on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
times squarenew year's evetimes squarenew year's rockin' everyan seacrestwabcpartylocalish
NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
Times Square's 'Confetti Master' drops his New Year's secrets
My Story: As Told by the Times Square Ball
Watch 'On The Red Carpet: Countdown to Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest'
LL Cool J among performers announced for 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2022
TOP STORIES
CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all
Pres. Biden signs NDAA, a historic change to military justice system
Boston terrier stolen from car returned to owner
AAC amends COVID policies, allowing UH to avoid forfeit loss
Multiple cruise ships report COVID outbreaks
Hit-and-run driver wanted after slamming into 6 kids, killing 2
Major cooldown coming this weekend
Show More
DA asking court to cut Houston trucker's 110-year sentence in crash
Everything is big in Texas, even population
Robin Roberts hosts 'The Year: 2021,' reflecting on tumultuous times
1,100 more US flights canceled Monday following holiday weekend
What to do if you were exposed to COVID at holiday gathering
More TOP STORIES News