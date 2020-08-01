Sculpture honoring Galveston's efforts after 1900 storm coming soon to city park

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new piece of art inspired by the city of Galveston is coming soon to a park near you.
Sculptor Doug McLean said his new work is called "Hope," and it shows a woman holding two children as she walks over debris, symbolizing the struggles of the city during the historic 1900 storm.
"I want to memorialize those lost in the 1900 Storm and honor the survivors for their strength and courage to move forward and rebuild in, what is still considered, one of our country's greatest reconstruction efforts," he said.
McLean has worked on many Galveston landmarks through the years. "Hope" is an interpretation of a plaster study called "Victims of Galveston" created by Italian sculptor Pompeo Coppini. It was presented to the City of Galveston in 1904, but leaders declined to see the project completed, according to nonprofit Galveston Sculpture.
He began work on "Hope" in 2016 and estimates he has spent approximately 1,500 hours on the sculpture. He plans to spend up to another 100 hours to perfect it. The sculpture will be placed in the new city park located at 823 Rosenberg.
His goal is for "Hope" to be installed by the end of the year in the city's new park. This year marks 120 years since the 1900 Storm devastated Galveston.
