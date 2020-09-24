Coronavirus

Study finds COVID-19 mutation more contagious, but not more deadly

By
Thousands of patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Houston metro. Since March, Houston Methodist and its researchers have used specimens from those positive patients to track the virus over time.

They examined the virus' two waves. The first wave was from March to mid-May and the second wave started after Memorial Day.

Researchers noticed a mutation from the first wave compared to the second wave, and the second wave showed it was more contagious.

"That mutation helps the virus spread faster," said Dr. Jim Musser, Chair of Pathology and Genomic Medicine at Houston Methodist Hospital.

While the virus may spread faster, it is not more deadly than it was prior to the mutation.

SEE ALSO: Carrying sickle cell trait may make you vulnerable to COVID-19, UTHealth research shows

"The one mutation in the spike protein results in an increased amount of virus in the upper respiratory tract and that's probably helping it spread faster, but it doesn't make it appear to cause worse disease, or to invade better," said Dr. Musser.

Dr. Musser said the study examined more than 5,000 specimens of the virus, making it the largest mutation study in a metropolitan area. He said it's critical that the virus mutation be tracked and observed.

"To have as much information as possible about our enemy, this virus," said Dr. Musser.

Dr. David Persse with the Health Authority for the Houston Health Department said the virus mutation is common. It's one reason we get a flu shot every year.

SEE ALSO: US outlines sweeping plan to provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all Americans -- but no quick rollout

"The virus basically hijacks the cells' genetic system and starts making many, many copies of itself. Every time it makes a copy of itself, it runs the risk of making an error, which would then be a mutation," said Dr. David Persse.

For many of the mutations, you don't even notice a change in the virus. However, in this case, the mutation shows the virus is more contagious, the big concern would be if a mutation caused the severity to worsen. Dr. Persse said it's all the more reason we need to stop this virus from spreading because every time someone gets it, there's an increased chance for mutation.

"Every time somebody becomes infected there are then thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, if not millions of opportunities for another mutation to occur so we don't want that," said Dr. Persse.

He says it's all the more reason we need to wear our masks and social distance.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronavirusu.s. & worldstudysciencecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
How dad cheers son during chemo will brighten your day
Texas artist displays sea of flags to honor COVID-19 victims
Fauci clashes with Rand Paul over herd immunity
Mayor Turner discusses testing wastewater for COVID-19 hotspots
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people shot after 2 vehicles pull into NE Houston gas station
George Floyd's childhood friends to join ABC13 town hall
Texas governor takes aim at rioting in midst of renewed unrest
Official and 3 others indicted on 134 felonies in voter fraud case
Fraud scandal forces Vatican cardinal to resign
How you can land a job paying $25 an hour
For the first time, Texans can now register to vote online
Show More
Riders killed in fatal Uber crash were cousins, family says
Firefighters tackle California's single largest wildfire
Civil rights activists call for changes on police board
Drying out after Beta, fall front arrives next week
Mary Trump sues the president, family
More TOP STORIES News