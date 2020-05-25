Coronavirus

Crowds head to New Braunfels for Memorial Day: 'If I get it, everybody else is going to get it'

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KTRK) -- Countless people were spotted floating along the river in New Braunfels this Memorial Day weekend, despite social distancing guidelines.

"If I get it, everybody else is going to get it," said San Antonio native Dieontray Napoleon, spotted at the Comal River. "Hey, that's life."

He told KSAT-TV it was his third week coming out the river.

Other areas around New Braunfels saw a crowds of people out along river outfitters, which reopened earlier this month.

"I'm worried, but at the same, it's whatever," said Mario Camacho, who drove to the river from Houston. "We've just be at home with the quarantine and all that stuff, so we decided to come out here and have a good time."

This weekend, videos and pictures surfaced on social media showing people partying in crowded Houston bars, waiting in long lines and failing to wear a mask or practice safe social distancing.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced bars could open at 25 percent capacity on Friday and said restaurants were allowed to extend their capacity to 50 percent.

Initially, Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city would not enforce citations if a bar or restaurant was caught violating the governor's guidelines.

READ MORE: Fire marshal to start enforcing 25 percent capacity limit

However, on Saturday, after video of incidents across the city and surrounding areas showed people ignoring social distancing guidelines and gathering in large crowds, Turner announced police will be monitoring bars and restaurants.

READ MORE: What doctors believe will happen if large crowds at bars continue
