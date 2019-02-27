The current blood-alcohol (BAC) limit is .08 percent. Texas has the same limit.
The new proposed bill AB 1713 would lower that level to .05 percent.
Those who support the bill say the current blood alcohol content is too high and leaves more drivers impaired, which results in more deadly crashes.
Commercial drivers in California are already held to the .05 standard.
Utah is the only state that has adopted a lower limit for all drivers.
