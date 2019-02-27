New bill would lower blood alcohol content limit for some drivers

EMBED </>More Videos

Those who support the bill say the current blood alcohol content (BAC) is too high and leaves more drivers impaired, which results in more deadly crashes.

California lawmakers are considering a bill that would reduce the amount of alcohol you can legally have in your system while driving.

The current blood-alcohol (BAC) limit is .08 percent. Texas has the same limit.
Click here for Texas DWI penalties.
EMBED More News Videos

If you get caught drinking and driving in Texas, these are the penalties you may face.


SEE ALSO: Houston bar shares blame in death of Houston woman in drunk driving crash: task force

The new proposed bill AB 1713 would lower that level to .05 percent.

Those who support the bill say the current blood alcohol content is too high and leaves more drivers impaired, which results in more deadly crashes.

RELATED: Utah to set nation's strictest blood alcohol limit at 0.05

Commercial drivers in California are already held to the .05 standard.

Utah is the only state that has adopted a lower limit for all drivers.

SEE ALSO: 5-year-old dies after being critically injured in suspected drunk driving crash in east Houston on Jan. 20

EMBED More News Videos

The driver, Isreal Suarez Lugo, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after the 5-year-old died.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
DUIalcoholdrivingcalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
TESTIMONY LIVE: Cohen speaks before House committee
READ: Cohen's full testimony
WARNING: Internet challenge encouraging suicide resurfacing
Man dragged in deadly hit-and-run near midtown Houston
Cult influences may have motivated family murders: Relatives
Former NASA employee wants to send cat's ashes into space
What's being done to help ease traffic in Pearland
Pizza deliveryman killed in "setup" robbery
Show More
President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at summit
This is why you don't park in front of fire hydrants
Michelle Obama mural debuting just before 'Becoming' book tour
Lawmaker hopes to make Selena's birthday a state holiday
Gone too soon: The life and legacy of Selena
More News