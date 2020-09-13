Sen. Ted Cruz calls for criminal investigation into highly debated Netflix's 'Cuties'

Netflix's highly-debated new film "Cuties" is now at the center of a criminal investigation, according to a letter penned to the Department of Justice by Senator Ted Cruz.The film has recently drawn lots of attention after the promotional video was released.Social media had split opinions on whether or not the scenes were age-appropriate for the young actors. Some went as far as saying they're ending their Netflix subscriptions, circulating the hashtag #CancelNetflix around Twitter.Cruz calls for officials to investigate if the creators violated any federal laws in regards to the production and distribution of child pornography.