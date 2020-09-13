netflix

Sen. Ted Cruz calls for criminal investigation into highly debated Netflix's 'Cuties'

Netflix's highly-debated new film "Cuties" is now at the center of a criminal investigation, according to a letter penned to the Department of Justice by Senator Ted Cruz.

The film has recently drawn lots of attention after the promotional video was released.

Social media had split opinions on whether or not the scenes were age-appropriate for the young actors. Some went as far as saying they're ending their Netflix subscriptions, circulating the hashtag #CancelNetflix around Twitter.

Cruz calls for officials to investigate if the creators violated any federal laws in regards to the production and distribution of child pornography.

In the letter addressed to Attorney General Bill Barr, Sen. Cruz wrote:

"The film routinely fetishizes and sexualizes these pre-adolescent girls as they perform dances simulating sexual conduct in revealing clothing, including at least one scene with partial child nudity. These scenes in and of themselves are harmful. And it is likely that the filming of this movie created even more explicit and abusive scenes, and that pedophiles across the world in the future will manipulate and imitate this film in abusive ways.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonted cruzentertainmentchild pornographynetflixu.s. & worldinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NETFLIX
Zoo made famous by 'Tiger King' closes to the public
America's Anthem Girl to star as young Selena in new series
Teen lands spot on cheer squad featured in Netflix hit series
From Joe Exotic to Dr. Fauci, this Chicago bakery makes treats inspired by quarantine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of woman injured in road rage incident speaks
'Be Someone' graffiti painted over with political slogan
Tropical Storm Sally forms and could impact Gulf Coast as a hurricane
Texas AG appeals latest decision on Harris Co. mail-in ballots
5 kids involved in crash after woman drinks from vodka bottle
Hundreds show up to Pres. Trump boat parade on Lake Houston
Back to school at Houston ISD falls short of an 'A'
Show More
Pasadena ISD bus driver receives new Habitat for Humanity home
Chase with DPS troopers ends in North Freeway crash
Study: Restaurant dining linked to increased COVID-19 risk
Carpooling the kids to school this year? Here's how to stay safe
Tropical Moisture brings scattered rain Sunday & Monday
More TOP STORIES News