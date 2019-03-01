animal cruelty

Teacher charged after Yorkie found covered in its own waste dies

EMBED <>More Videos

WAKE COUNTY, North Carolina -- A woman has been charged with animal cruelty after animal rescuers say her neglected Yorkie was found covered in its own waste.

"This is the worst neglect case I've ever seen," Chris Hughes told Eyewitness News.

And that's saying a lot because, for the past decade Hughes and his wife have run "The Mr. Mo Project," an animal rescue that specializes in elderly and infirm dogs. The couple has handled more than a thousand cases.

He said he often takes cases from Wake County and this case was reported in early January.

"Someone from some sort of service that went to the house to do work there, and I believe ended up seeing the dog in the crate and called animal control," he said.

Wake County deputies went to the home and charged the woman who lives there, 61-year-old Chris Wright, with animal cruelty.

Wright is a teacher at Cedar Creek Middle School. According to principal Bart Elliott, she was suspended with pay starting Thursday night.

EMBED More News Videos

Principal Bart Elliott of Cedar Creek Middle School left this voicemail for parents of students at the school after a teacher was suspended and charged with animal cruelty.



"As a parent, I understand this news is upsetting," Elliott said in a voicemail to school members. Elliott went on to say that any student struggling to cope with the news should not hesitate to reach out to school administrators for help.

According to the citation, Wright left the dog in its kennel, allowing feces to become entwined in its hair for months, causing physical damage to the dog's skin and muscle tissues.

Eyewitness News went the home Thursday to get her side of the story.

A man who identified himself as her husband came to the door and said she was at her teaching job.

He declined to comment.

Hughes says he doesn't know the woman but added, "I have no idea what could have caused her to just put this dog in a crate and forget about it, and walk past that dog every day and be able to say to myself, 'OK, I'm going to go to sleep.' And not think you are doing something wrong."

He said the hair around the dog's snout was so entangled, she couldn't eat.

"Josie's mouth was basically forced shut from matting hair around it," he said.

And he says by the time she was rescued, she was so weak she didn't have the will to survive, even after being transferred from the Wake County animal shelter to the NC State vet school.

When the decision was made to put her down, Hughes hopped on a plane and flew to Raleigh.

"I was able to at least hold her in my arms for five minutes or so and give her the love that I don't think she ever really got," he said.

Hughes says he's appalled that Wright is only charged with a misdemeanor, and says animal cruelty laws in North Carolina need to be stiffened.

Hughes' organization has sold more than 500 "Justice for Josie" t-shirts. He says he expects many people will show up wearing them at Wright's March 26 hearing at the Wake County Justice Center. He plans to be here as well.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
wake countyanimal crueltyanimal abusedog
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL CRUELTY
Service dog's tail amputated after groomer attack: Sheriff
Dog dies after being beaten during break-in, couple says
9 dogs and a cat seized in alleged neglect case in Magnolia
Small puppy shot multiple times in Spring neighborhood
TOP STORIES
Alleged drunk driver charged in deadly Lyft crash in Clear Lake
Fire destroys hoarder house in NW Harris County
After 'botch,' Walmart moves to keep disabled greeters
Clear Creek HS teacher arrested on child pornography charges
Man assaults 12-year-old girl he met on Tinder: police
Black box recovered from cargo plane crash in Trinity Bay
Andre Johnson hired by Texans as special adviser
Show More
'Who's the Boss' star Katherine Helmond dead at 89
Hoodwinker sunfish washes up on California beach
Man officially declared innocent in HPD officer's murder
Southwest to the rescue with bridesmaid's dress delivery!
WANTED: Man allegedly hid in woman's car then robbed her
More TOP STORIES News