James and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Heat Friday with 1-0 series lead

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida -- The Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals with a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Lakers won the previous meeting 116-98. Anthony Davis scored 34 points to lead Los Angeles to the win and Jimmy Butler recorded 23 points in the loss for Miami.

The Lakers are 16-9 outside of conference play. Los Angeles has a 7-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Heat are 14-16 in non-conference action. Miami is 23-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Game 2 will air Friday, Oct. 2 on ABC13 beginning at 8 p.m.

TOP PERFORMERS:
Davis leads the Lakers scoring 26.1 points per game, and is averaging 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists. LeBron James is averaging 26.9 points and 10.9 rebounds while shooting 52.4% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Butler is averaging 19.9 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 19.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for Miami.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS:
Lakers: Averaging 114.1 points, 44.4 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106 points on 44.8% shooting.
Heat: Averaging 111.3 points, 42.4 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points on 45.2% shooting.

INJURIES:

Lakers: None listed.

Heat: Gabe Vincent: out (right knee), Chris Silva: out (left pubic bone).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

