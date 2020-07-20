coronavirus texas

5 U.S. Navy teams deploy to Texas coronavirus hot spots

By STACY FERNÁNDEZ
Medical professionals from the U.S. Navy were deployed Sunday to aid hospitals in four cities across southern Texas and the Rio Grande Valley, according to Gov. Greg Abbott's office, as nearly half the state's counties have recently been designated "red zones" by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Early on in the pandemic, hot spots were mainly tied to outbreaks in enclosed spaces, like meatpacking plants and nursing homes.

Health experts are increasingly seeing small outbreaks in the community from families and friends gathering to people congregating at summer tourist destinations.

Five U.S. Navy teams were sent to four locations across Texas's southern region: Harlingen, Del Rio, Eagle Pass, and Rio Grande City.

"The support from our federal partners is crucial in our work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities throughout Texas," Abbott said in a written statement.

As the state continues to see record-high numbers of people hospitalized with the virus, local hospitals - particularly the Rio Grande Valley and the Coastal Bend - are being pushed to their limit because of the rapid spread of the coronavirus in recent weeks.

Ambulance operators in the Rio Grande Valley area described wait times of up to 10 hours to deliver patients to packed emergency rooms. Doctors and nurses are working extra shifts and have had to label and save their face masks for reuse.

As of Saturday, the four-county region that includes Harlingen had just 24 ICU beds available for a population of about 1.4 million people, according to the latest state data.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans - and engages with them - about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronavirus testingcoronavirus texastexas tribunecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
24-year-old woman spent 3 months hospitalized with COVID-19
Well-known Houston restaurant owner dies at 77
Grimes County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
Wharton County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Can't do that, boss' FedEx driver says no to help fallen old man
Well-known Houston restaurant owner dies at 77
Federal judge's son killed, husband injured in shooting at NJ home, sources say
Here's what happens to oxygen levels when you wear a mask
Katy coach who died of cancer honored in way that gives back
Expect fewer COVID test result delays with new technique
Hundreds rock masks at Texas' 1st sporting event with fans
Show More
Police search for mom accused of leaving baby in trash can
8-year-old helps dad sell flowers for living after losing job
Remembering 3 Thin Blue Line motorcycle club members killed
24-year-old woman spent 3 months hospitalized with COVID-19
Little dog leads firefighters on chase through busy freeway
More TOP STORIES News