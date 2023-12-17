Houston ranks among best U.S. metros to start a small business, per report

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houstonians whose New Year's resolution is to start their own small business will be happy to learn they're in the right city to do it. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land has been ranked among the 25 best metropolitan areas to start a small business in a new report.

The report by personal finance website The Credit Review placed Houston in the No. 22 spot, touting the city's rapid growth, its diverse economy, and its ever-expanding population as several attractive reasons for its rank.

Small business owners in Houston specifically thrive in the arts, entertainment, and recreation sectors, the report found. Houston has proved its big on business, as several major employers have invested in the city while earning high recognition for their efforts in improving the workplace atmosphere for employees.

To read the rest of this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.