Houston-area students prepare for life-changing moment on National Signing Day

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a big day for Houston-area high school student-athletes as they committed to play for the college of their choice on National Signing Day.

Shadow Creek High School was one of the many schools where student-athletes have shined, and a huge class of seniors participated Wednesday.

The school won its first-ever state football championship this year. Ten of those players are moving on to the college level.

Football players from Shadow Creek signed letters of intent, and while National Signing Day typically revolves around local football stars, at Shadow Creek they are not just about football.

The guys shared the stage with some very talented female athletes: a golfer, two softball players, three volleyball players, and two basketball players.

The school is also moving up from 5A to 6A, which means they will face bigger schools and possibly tougher competition.

Sterling High School and Westfield High School were also among those taking part in National Signing Day in the area.

