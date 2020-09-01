election day

Old Navy will pay employees to be poll workers on Election Day

Old Navy will reward its employees who head to the polls to work as election judges this November with a full day of pay.

The San Francisco-based company, which employs more than 50,000 people, said Tuesday that it will pay out eight hours to its employees on top of what election judges normally earn from local election boards.

"We are constantly inspired by our store teams, with their passion for community work and fostering a sense of belonging both in and outside of our store walls. Every voice in this country matters and deserves to be heard at the polls, and if we at Old Navy can be even a small part of making that process more accessible to the communities we call home, we are on board," Old Navy executive Nancy Green said in a news release.

The Gap-owned brand's announcement on Tuesday coincided with National Poll Worker Recruitment Day. Old Navy said it's part of a broader partnership with Civic Alliance and Power the Polls aimed at recruiting 250,000 poll workers.

A growing number of U.S. companies have pledged to give workers time off to vote in the election, an effort that's gaining steam despite the government's reluctance to make Election Day a federal holiday.

Starbucks said Thursday it will give its 200,000 U.S. employees flexibility on Election Day, encouraging them to plan ahead with managers and schedule time to vote or volunteer at polling places. The Starbucks app will also help customers learn how to register to vote, the company said.

Walmart says it will give its 1.5 million U.S. workers up to three hours paid time off to vote. Apple is giving workers four hours off. Coca-Cola, Twitter, Cisco and Uber are giving employees the day off.

"No American should have to choose between earning a paycheck and voting," said PayPal President and CEO Dan Schulman.

SEE ALSO: Trump says he's blocking additional postal service funding to stop mail-in ballots
EMBED More News Videos

President Trump comments on his intensifying his efforts to block mail-in voting during a press conference on Aug. 13, 2020, at the White House.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybusinessgapelection day2020 presidential electionpoliticsretail
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Answers to Election Day, voting-by-mail questions
Companies pledge to give workers time off to vote
ELECTION DAY
How to register to vote in Texas
Drive-thru voting planned at election HQ of NRG Park
How to request a vote-by-mail ballot in Texas
Houston Rockets open up their home as new voting center
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ft. Hood leader out after Guillen death and other incidents
14 named storms have formed before peak of hurricane season
Maliyah Bass' father questions what happened
Kindergartner tests COVID-19 positive on 1st day of class
Payroll tax deferral begins, but be aware of effects later
Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence 'domestic terrorism'
Lake Conroe boater exposed himself to teen, constable says
Show More
US House members from Houston make case for George Floyd Act
15-year-old electrocuted while swimming in Houston motel pool
Houston man accused of molesting and killing his baby girl
Dozens of Houston area schools don't have a nurse
17-year-old charged with murder for shooting, killing sister
More TOP STORIES News