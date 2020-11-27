Famous Houston family's dog takes home top prize for toy group at National Dog Show

Chester is a Affenpinscher making a big impression.
He won the "toy group" competition at the National Dog Show that aired on NBC Sports.
"Chester" the Affenpinscher wins the Toy group! #NationalDogShow pic.twitter.com/jNicvWXvPj— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) November 26, 2020
Jim McIngvale, also known as "Mattress Mack," says he gave Chester to his daughter, Laura McIngvale Brown, last year as a Christmas gift.
"To say I'm an elated dog owner today is an understatement! Today my little Chester (GCHB Tamarin Tattoo) won the Toy Group at The Kennel Club of Philadelphia's National Dog Show! This is such a huge accomplishment and honor and I am forever grateful," Brown wrote on Facebook.
