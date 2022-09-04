Man charged with capital murder for allegedly killing 2 people performing witchcraft, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nathan Bryan Miller is charged with capital murder for allegedly shooting two people because they were performing witchcraft, officials said.

Two people were killed and a third person was hospitalized during a shooting in northwest Houston on Saturday morning, according to police.

At about 8:10 a.m., Houston Police Department officers said they received a call from a passerby who allegedly saw a man aggressively waving a gun near an Exxon in the 1300 block of Neiman Lane.

Upon arrival, HPD Lt. Mark Contreras said Miller "blurted out that he killed a few people," including his cousin.

About a block away from where Miller was spotted, officers said they found two men and one woman who were shot.

The woman and one of the men died from their gunshot wounds, according to police.

On Sunday, authorities identified one of the victims Miller allegedly killed as Carlos Baltizar Canales.

The other man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, Contreras said.

When Police arrested Miller, investigators said he appeared to be mentally impaired the day of the shooting.

On Sunday, Miller was not present in court and authorities ordered he undergo a mental evaluation.

Miller was denied bond for shooting multiple people and being a risk to the community, officials said.

