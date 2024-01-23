Nat Geo's buzzy new series inspects the world of insects

Nat Geo's newest series 'A Real Bug's Life' tells the stories of micro bug worlds around the globe.

LOS ANGELES -- Unique bugs, unique stories. "A Real Bug's Life" will explore both.

This new five-part series takes a look at different kinds of bugs from around the world and their ways of life.

The series, which is narrated by actress Awkwafina, was inspired by the iconic Pixar film, "A Bug's Life."

It uses new technology to get up-close-and-personal with bugs of all shapes and sizes. From cockroaches trying to survive in the big city to a Chinese mantis ready for its closeup to a spider making a meal out of a fly, you'll see it all.

"A Real Bug's Life" flies onto Disney+ January 24th.

