Captain at FBCSO placed on leave following investigation by Houston Police Department

Captain Nasir Abbasi of the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office has been placed on leave after the Houston Police Department launched an investigation.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office captain has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Houston Police Department detectives with the Special Investigations Unit are now investigating Captain Nasir Abbasi.

Eyewitness News spoke with Abbasi and his attorney on Monday afternoon. There was no confirmation regarding what the investigation was about, but both said they were cooperating with police.

According to the sheriff's office, Abbasi was placed on leave on or around August 15.

No charges have been filed, according to Houston police.

Abbasi is the Commander of the Regulatory Affairs Division, which, according to the county website, involves the management of records, alarm detail, and racial profiling.

Abbasi reportedly has a long history of serving the Houston area. He was with the Harris County Precinct 6 Constable's Office as a patrol deputy, then at the Harris County Sheriff's Office for nearly a decade, where he was a sergeant who supervised the Joint Processing Center.

Eyewitness News was present as Captain Abbasi became the first South Asian person to be given the rank of Captain at the Fort Bend Sheriff's Office two years ago.

