The suspect, identified by police as Audrey Hale, 28, had a detailed map of Covenant School and allegedly shot through the door to gain entry to the school, police said.

Nashville school shooting: What to know about the 6 victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Three 9-year-olds, a school custodian, substitute teacher and a school administrator were among the victims in a school shooting at a Nashville private school on Monday.

Seven people, including the suspected shooter, died during the mass shooting at The Covenant School, a Christian school for students in preschool through sixth grade.

Here's what we know about the victims so far.

Dr. Katherine Koonce, age 60.

This image shows Covenant School victim Katherine Koonce, 60. The Covenant School

Dr. Katherine Koonce was the head of The Covenant School.

Evelyn Dieckhaus, age 9.

Evelyn Dieckhaus was a 9-year-old student at The Covenant School.

Hallie Scruggs, age 9.

Hallie Scruggs was a 9-year-old student at the Nashville private school.

William Kinney, age 9.

William Kinney was a 9-year-old student at The Covenant School.

Cynthia Peak, age 61.

Cynthia Peak, 61, was a substitute teacher at The Covenant School.

Mike Hill, age 61.

Mike Hill, 61, was a custodian at the private school, according to investigators.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

