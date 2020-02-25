Science

VIDEO: Travel to the dark side of the moon and see what Apollo 13 astronauts saw

WASHINGTON -- NASA released extremely detailed, high definition video showing the surface of the moon.

The video comes from data gathered from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft. It recreates views of the Moon that the Apollo 13 astronauts saw during their journey around the far side of the moon in 1970.

RELATED | 11 of the 12 people who have walked on the moon trained at the University of North Carolina

The video, released by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, shows an earthset, an earthrise and a sunrise all from the perspective of the moon.

All views in the video are sped up for timing purposes.

RELATED | 5 astronomy events to look for in 2020: Consecutive supermoons, Halloween Blue Moon, solar eclipse
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencenasamoonastronautspace
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News