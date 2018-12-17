Hey @Marvel, we heard about Tony Stark. As we know, the first thing you should do is listen in mission control for “@Avengers, we have a problem.” But if he can’t communicate, then we recommend ground teams use all resources to scan the skies for your missing man pic.twitter.com/zavXrsPljq — NASA (@NASA) December 9, 2018

Always good to know @NASA has your back. https://t.co/0Vuj4oErrE — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) December 15, 2018

