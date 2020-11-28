City of Houston worker finds naked woman's body on side of road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a City of Houston public works employee found a naked woman's body Saturday morning.

Houston police detectives said that around 8 a.m., the employee was driving in the 1000 block of Red Haw, near the Katy Freeway and Eldridge Parkway, when they saw feet in the bushes.

The woman, who was believed to be in her 20s, was found naked on the side of the road. Police say she had no visible injuries.

Authorities believe her body was there overnight.

The medical examiner will do a follow up.

Detectives will also check nearby businesses to see if they have surveillance video.

If you have any information, you're urged to contact police.
