NAACP honors 2023 Image Awards nominees at annual luncheon in LA

CULVER CITY, LOS ANGELES -- As the world celebrates Black History Month, the NAACP honored Black excellence in dozens of categories including film, music, and literature.

The organization held its annual Image Awards Nominees Luncheon on Saturday in Century City.

Co-chairman of WME Richard Weitz and his daughter, Demi, received the prestigious Dorothy Parker Award this year.

The two have raised $37 million for charities across the country, including the NAACP, after launching weekly celebrity Zoom performances titled "Quarantunes" at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I don't think that I could have ever thought we would be standing right here being recognized by the NAACP, and to have it with the Dorothy Parker ally award is really humbling and amazing," said Weitz.

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards ceremony will be held later this month.