HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Deputies say a mysterious woman seen ringing a doorbell in the Sunrise Ranch neighborhood last week is safe following a 'suspicious' shooting.
This bizarre story is just unraveling, but the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was able to confirm the woman's safety Wednesday after they were called to a home on Sunrise Pines around 11 a.m.
Deputies said a man was threatening to commit suicide. When they arrived, deputies found the body of the woman's 48-year-old boyfriend inside. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Deputies investigate suspicious incident involving woman caught on camera in Montgomery
The man's 32-year-old girlfriend, described as a white female from Dallas County living in the Montgomery County area, is confirmed by deputies to be the woman captured on a doorbell camera last Friday.
Deputies said the woman's name will not be released because she is a victim of domestic violence.
According to investigators, the woman was able to escape the house last Friday and once again today.
A suicide note was allegedly found inside the home, but deputies have not told us what the note said.
Previous story:
Officers are investigating what they're calling a suspicious shooting incident just houses away from where a mystery woman was ringing doorbells earlier this week.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has blocked off access to the Sunrise Ranch subdivision.
HAPPENING NOW: @MCTXSheriff deputies have this Montgomery neighborhood blocked off. We’re working to get more information. pic.twitter.com/Ll1aV36Wo2— Katherine Marchand (@KatherineMABC13) August 29, 2018
The shooting happened in the 18400 block of Sunrise Pines. No further details on the shooting are available.
@MCTXSheriff is investigating a suspicious shooting incident in the 18400 block of Sunrise Pines (Sunrise Ranch subdivision). PIO is in route. Media staging loc. to follow pic.twitter.com/jaPoYpoZAs— Lieutenant Scott Spencer (@lt_scottspencer) August 29, 2018
Some neighbors reported hearing screaming and glass breaking.
Earlier this week, there was an investigation centered around a mysterious half-naked woman spotted on surveillance video after ringing doorbells in the middle of the night in the same small subdivision. She appeared to be barefoot, wearing only a t-shirt, with what looked like restraints of some kind dangling from her wrist. Authorities were trying to determine her identity.
There's no word if the two incidents are connected.
