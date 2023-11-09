Fights erupt outside Los Angeles Holocaust museum after film screening on Hamas 'atrocities'

Police had to break up multiple fights that erupted outside LA's Museum of Tolerance after the screening of a film depicting the Hamas attack on Israel.

LOS ANGELES -- Police responded to the Museum of Tolerance Wednesday night as multiple fights broke out in conjunction with the screening of footage depicting the Hamas attack on Israel.

The Holocaust museum screened the 43-minute film "Bearing Witness," which touted featuring "extremely graphic and violent" footage "documenting the atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7th, 2023." Some of it included footage shot by members of Hamas.

Actress Gal Gadot, who is Israeli, was said to be involved in organizing the screening. Reports indicated she did not attend in person.

The screening generated controversy and threats on social media, with supporters of the Palestinian cause accusing the "Wonder Woman" actress of supporting genocide, while backers of Israel came to her defense.

Police were already present in the area near the museum to maintain security.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as dozens of people were gathered outside the museum. Multiple fights broke out, with several people being pepper-sprayed.

Police formed a skirmish line in efforts to control the crowd. Several people were seen being detained but it was not immediately clear if arrests were made.

The Hollywood Reporter said about 200 people attended the screening under a heavy security presence. Attendees of the screening included Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, an official with the Israel Defense Forces and Hollywood executives.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass decried the violence.

"We cannot allow current worldwide tension to devolve into this unacceptable violence in our city," she wrote on X. "This is a time of immense pain and distress for thousands of Angelenos. We must stand together."