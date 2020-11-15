Museum of Fine Arts Houston will open new modern and contemporary art building Nov. 21

HOUSTON, Texas -- Thewill open a new gallery building to the public on Nov. 21, according to an announcement on the museum's website.The Nancy and Rich Kinder Building boasts 100,000 square feet of exhibition space over three levels dedicated to international collections of modern and contemporary art. The new building is the final component in an eight-year project to expand and enhance the museum's Susan and Fayez S. Sarofim Campus.The expansion increases the museum's exhibition space by nearly 75 and brings with it new destinations, including the 215-seat Lynn Wyatt Theater, a restaurant, a café, and seven gardens and six reflecting pools inset along the building's perimeter.The museum will host a virtual press preview of the building's opening Nov. 16 at 9 a.m.From Nov. 21-25, the museum will offer free admission to the new building with timed-entry tickets. 713-639-7300.