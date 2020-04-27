Society

Muscle car drivers give special birthday surprise to man with special needs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- During the recent COVID-19 outbreak, many celebrations have had to be altered to maintain social distancing recommendations set by the CDC.

Nonetheless, friends and family have worked hard to ensure their loved ones feel significant despite "stay-at home" mandates.

The West Houston Muscle Car organization held a car parade for one lucky Houstonian's birthday in hopes of spreading joy during the pandemic.

Brett, who is a 33-year-old living with special needs, unfortunately lost his mom two years ago, leaving his younger sister to care for him.

His aunt said he has loved muscle cars since he was younger.

"Ever since he was just a little guy, he would just grab magazines in the grocery stores. They were always muscle cars," his aunt said.

A member of the West Houston Muscle Car organization said the crew was glad to help out. "The car community is giving, if it's a special cause like this."

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncar showspecial needs childrenbirthdayacts of kindnessclassic carscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Remembering ABC13 Photojournalist Willie Dixon
3 plans in motion to slowly reopen Texas starting Monday
H-E-B will require Harris Co. customers to cover their face
HISD to host another 25 food distributions starting Monday
Woman celebrates 105th birthday with special car parade
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Nurse says helping fight COVID-19 in NY was call from God
Show More
Neighbors get creative hoping to save Bernie's Burger Bus
ABC13 Evening News for April 26, 2020
CDC adds 6 new possible symptoms of COVID-19
HPD sergeant accused of indecency with a child
Many Houston-area football stars picked in 2020 NFL Draft
More TOP STORIES News