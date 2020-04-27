Muscle car drivers give special birthday surprise to man with special needs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- During the recent COVID-19 outbreak, many celebrations have had to be altered to maintain social distancing recommendations set by the CDC.Nonetheless, friends and family have worked hard to ensure their loved ones feel significant despite "stay-at home" mandates.The West Houston Muscle Car organization held a car parade for one lucky Houstonian's birthday in hopes of spreading joy during the pandemic.Brett, who is a 33-year-old living with special needs, unfortunately lost his mom two years ago, leaving his younger sister to care for him.His aunt said he has loved muscle cars since he was younger."Ever since he was just a little guy, he would just grab magazines in the grocery stores. They were always muscle cars," his aunt said.A member of the West Houston Muscle Car organization said the crew was glad to help out. "The car community is giving, if it's a special cause like this."