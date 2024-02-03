HCSO deputies searching for murder suspect in NW Harris County neighborhood

At the scene, preliminary information from authorities indicated that they found a dead man, who they believed was also a victim of a robbery attempt.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a murder suspect in an apartment complex in northwest Harris County Friday evening.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that deputies responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 11100 block of Grant Road.

The suspect fled on foot, prompting an ongoing search in the Perry Road and Mills Road area, according to officials.

