Suspect on the run for years back in Houston to face charges for 2017 murder of girlfriend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of killing his girlfriend in 2017 is back in Harris County to face a murder charge.Miguel Angel Buezo, 32, made his first court appearance last week. He was charged in April 2017 with the murder of 26-year-old Karen Ramirez and fled the country, according to court records.Ramirez was reported missing on March 24, 2017. A neighbor told police she heard Buezo yelling at Ramirez in the driveway of their home on Lakehurst in southeast Houston early the next morning, and saying, "I'm going to shoot at you."A week later, Ramirez's car was found with "blood on and under the driver's seat" and a "bullet hole in the passengers' door," court records state. But the young mother remained missing.For weeks, volunteers with Texas EquuSearch combed the woods near where the couple lived and Buezo fled the country. He was arrested in Guatemala last April. It took almost a year for extradition.Last Friday, a hearing officer upheld a previous decision to deny bond, pending a hearing.Ramirez's body has never been found.Houston police urge anyone with information on her remains to contact the Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.