fugitive arrest

Suspect on the run for years back in Houston to face charges for 2017 murder of girlfriend

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect back in Houston to face charges in girlfriend's murder

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of killing his girlfriend in 2017 is back in Harris County to face a murder charge.

Miguel Angel Buezo, 32, made his first court appearance last week. He was charged in April 2017 with the murder of 26-year-old Karen Ramirez and fled the country, according to court records.

Ramirez was reported missing on March 24, 2017. A neighbor told police she heard Buezo yelling at Ramirez in the driveway of their home on Lakehurst in southeast Houston early the next morning, and saying, "I'm going to shoot at you."

A week later, Ramirez's car was found with "blood on and under the driver's seat" and a "bullet hole in the passengers' door," court records state. But the young mother remained missing.

For weeks, volunteers with Texas EquuSearch combed the woods near where the couple lived and Buezo fled the country. He was arrested in Guatemala last April. It took almost a year for extradition.

Last Friday, a hearing officer upheld a previous decision to deny bond, pending a hearing.

Ramirez's body has never been found.

Houston police urge anyone with information on her remains to contact the Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

SEE ALSO:

Man accused of murdering girlfriend in 2017 brought back to Houston from Guatemala

Exclusive: Suspect's brother speaks on missing Houston woman

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfugitive arrestmurderdeadly shootinghouston police departmentwoman killedshooting
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FUGITIVE ARREST
Man accused of girlfriend's murder in 2017 extradited from Guatemala
Man accused of trying to kill girlfriend in 1991 is finally in jail
Harris Co. Pct. 5 corporal killed in ambush attack laid to rest
5 people charged in connection with Pct. 5 corporal's murder
TOP STORIES
Bond denied for murder suspect who was out on bond for another murder
Teen who died while fishing slipped along steep bank, HCSO says
Fort Hood soldiers deployed to Europe in aid of allies
Man killed by HPD officer identified as suspect in McDonald's murder
CERAWeek returns to Houston in person for their 40th anniversary
We could see record gas prices within 2 weeks, expert says
Accused mastermind in family's murder denied bond, judge rules
Show More
Harris County GOP files lawsuit against Election Administrator
US residents travel to Poland to aid Ukrainian refugees
1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Iowa high school
Tuesday looks like a cold, wet mess
Expect to see new bike lanes in The Heights, Montrose
More TOP STORIES News