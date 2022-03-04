Man accused of murdering girlfriend in 2017 brought back to Houston from Guatemala

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Five years after the murder of Karen Ramirez, the suspect in her death has been brought back to the United States.Authorities arrested 32-year-old Miguel Buezo in Guatemala last year, and he has now finally been extradited to Houston.Buezo was Ramirez's boyfriend. Police said he shot her to death as they left a nightclub in March 2017."We see once again that when we coordinate with our law enforcement partners, such as the FBI Fugitive Task Force in Houston and the Houston Police Department, a fugitive might be able to run, but they cannot hide," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "Now that this accused killer is back behind bars, we will seek justice for the victim's family."According to investigators, Buezo was caught on camera arguing with Ramirez while sitting in her car in front of their home after the couple left the club.A neighbor told police they heard both of their voices and heard Buezo threaten to shoot his girlfriend.Later, during the investigation, officers found a bullet hole in the interior of the passenger side door, blood on the floorboards, and blood in the trunk.Investigators believe Buezo put Ramirez's body in the trunk and dumped it at an unknown location to hide the evidence.Her body was never found despite searches by law enforcement and Texas Equusearch.The day after the deadly shooting, Buezo reportedly told his estranged wife that he was going to travel to Honduras to visit his sick mother. Buezo reportedly convinced her to move his car to the warehouse district, miles from his home.Officials believe Buezo hid in Honduras until he moved to Guatemala in January 2018.Buezo was arrested in Guatemala on April 9, 2021, and was officially brought back to Houston on Wednesday, and was placed in the Harris County Jail.If convicted of murder, Buezo faces up to life in prison.