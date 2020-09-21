Murder charges filed against chase suspect in crash that killed 2 rideshare passengers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Murder charges have been filed against a man accused of fleeing from deputies and causing a fatal crash Saturday night in northeast Houston.

Brian Tatum, 45, was driving a white Acura RDX at a high rate of speed on Jensen Road after Harris County Sheriff's deputies tried to pull him over for running a red light, authorities said.

Tatum tried to turn onto Parker Road when he crashed into a car being used as a rideshare service, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The crash split the vehicle into two pieces and killed the two passengers in the backseat.

Tatum and another person, who was a passenger in his vehicle, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The driver of the rideshare car also suffered minor injuries.

It wasn't clear which rideshare company the driver worked for. The identities of the victims, later identified as two women, were not immediately released.
