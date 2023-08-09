Surveillance video of deadly shooting in N. Houston led to arrest of suspect in wheelchair, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man in a wheelchair is being accused of shooting a man to death who was asleep on a sidewalk in north Houston. Police arrested and charged the suspect on Tuesday.

The deadly shooting happened Tuesday morning in the 13300 block of Northborough Drive, Houston police said.

Kevin Ray Vercher, a 52-year-old also known as Pee Wee, has been charged with murder.

When officers arrived to the scene, they said they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Surveillance video shows the suspect taking off in a motorized wheelchair. After searching the area, officers found Vercher with his wheelchair in a nearby apartment complex and took him into custody.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.