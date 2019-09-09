Multiple injured in southeast Houston police chase that ended in crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A high speed police chase ended with a crash Sunday night.Pasadena police say an HPD officer was working an extra job when he was notified an intoxicated female was trying to get in her car and drive away.The officer followed her in his personal vehicle and radioed in for HPD officers to respond.HPD caught up to the officer and initiated pursuit.They began chasing the truck in southeast Houston, and it took them all the way to Pasadena.The suspect then collided with another vehicle and a Harris County Precinct 8 Constable deputy also crashed.Authorities say four people have been taken to the hospital, including the deputy and the female suspect who had to be rescued from her vehicle.